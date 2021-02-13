John E. Kuser
John E. Kuser, 60, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
John was born in 1960 in Front Royal, VA, son of the late Aubrey and Betty Kuser. He was a graduate of Warren County High School, Class of 1979. John was a Painter with Painter’s Union Local 691 and worked for Mid-Atlantic Interiors based out of MD, retiring after 34 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach (especially Ocean City), and loved food (menu of choice was seafood and crabs). John was very generous with his time, always helping out his neighbors, and always made time for children. He was an avid golfer and a member of Rock Harbor Golf Club in Winchester and Bowling Green Golf Club in Front Royal. John’s love of golf was passed on to his son, Brett, and they certainly enjoyed their time together.
John married Sharon Clem on April 23, 1983 at Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren in Middletown, VA.
Surviving with his wife, is his son, Brett Logan Kuser of Winchester, VA; sisters, Linda Goodman (Gregg) of Stephens City, VA, Patricia Williams and Rosa Cusick (Anthony) of Front Royal, VA; half-sister, Sabrina Kuser of Front Royal, VA; mother-in-law, Margaret Clem of Stephens City, VA; brother-in-law, Gene Clem (Robin) of Front Royal, VA; sister-in-law, Barbara Clem (Frank) of Latrobe, PA; and several aunts, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by father-in-law, Gordon E. Clem and a brother, Edward Lee Kuser.
A visitation will be from 2-4pm on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be able to be in a room at one time. We would ask for your understanding for this and to keep your visit brief. Those who cannot visit in person are encouraged to leave a message for John’s family on his obituary page on the Omps Funeral Home website.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Monday at Abundant Life Church, 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City, VA with Pastor John Miller officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, VA. John’s family would like to invite everyone back to Abundant Life Church for a time of food & fellowship following his entombment.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kim Shipe, Joe Fox, Mike Gum, Bryan Buzzell, Jared Uhler, and Tyler Vaughn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Curt Roble and Gordie Legge.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
