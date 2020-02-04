John E. Lyttle

John Edward Lyttle, 68, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Lyttle was born January 14, 1952 in Washington, DC, son of the late Joseph Hester Lyttle and Mabel Virginia Reedy Lyttle.
He was a teacher for 30 years from 1976-2006 for Clarke County High School.
A member of Berryville Baptist Church for 43 years, he served as Deacon, church moderator and Chairman of the financial committee, and was a lay minister.
He married Kim McClinton Lyttle on August 17, 1975 in Washington, D.C.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Joy Marie KuyKendall and her husband, David, of Richmond, VA and Kristin Elizabeth Foltz and her husband, Wayne, of Berryville, VA; a sister, Mary Jane Lyttle Sennett of Vienna, VA; four grandchildren, Haley and Josh Foltz and Christine and John KuyKendall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His twin sons, Joseph Robert Lyttle and John Harold Lyttle and brother, Robert Joseph Lyttle, all preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Berryville Baptist Church, Berryville, VA with Rev. Dan Stanley officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611, Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network, SVERN, PO Box 527, Winchester, VA 22604 or to Clarke County Education Foundation, PO Box 1252, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
