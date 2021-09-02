John Edmond Cavan, 89, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
John was born on November 16, 1931 in Cumberland, MD; the son of the late John Aloysius and Ida Grace (Madden) Cavan. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War serving from 1952 to 1956. John served in the US Air Force Reserves until 1960. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Medal, and the United States Service Medal.
His first job was making pallets and then worked for Woolworth and McCrory. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for several years with General Motors and National Jet Company in Cumberland, MD. He worked as a test driver for Potomac Motors in La Vale, MD. He retired as an inspector with Abex in Winchester.
John married Violet Madeline Ganoe on October 9, 1983 in Winchester. Mrs. Cavan preceded him in death on April 29, 2000. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ethel McCormick, Sarah Frances Burkett, and Helen Jean Evans; a nephew, John McCormick, Jr.; step daughters, Nadine Sanderson, Cynthia Ann Pratt, Robin Lee Maloney, and Beverly Lee Rule.
Surviving are nephews, Gregory R. Evans, and David A. Evans (Brenda), Dennis McCormick (Patti), Terry McCormick, Rosemary McCormick, K. Patrick McCormick (Julie), Morgan McCormick (Cheryl); niece in law Sandy McCormick; a niece, Gail L. Sides (John); his friend and daughter in love, Charnell Walkling and grandson, Leland Walkling; and a step daughter, Joan Marie Ridnour-Skinner.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 - 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Len Burdick officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation · PO Box 368 · Woodland Hills, CA · 91365.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
