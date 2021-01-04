John Edward Grove
John Edward Grove, 72, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Born March 21, 1948 in Martinsburg, WV he was the son of the late Jeremiah “Jerry” Grove and Gay McCloy Grove.
He was owner/operator of Grove Excavating. He enjoyed working on the farm and tending to his beef cattle.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” L. Sager Grove; two sons, Donald (Elisa Hale) Grove, Robert (Jennifer) Grove; loving Pappy John are his three grandchildren, Jenna, Blake, and Lydia; two brothers, Ronnie and Paul Grove; three sisters, Arvesta Shiley, Juanita Slonaker, and Phyllis Swartz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Nathan, Jerry, Jr., and Calvin “Chub” Grove; and one sister, Catherine Tyo.
The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood will only be open for family to receive friends from the hours of 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to the Children’s Home Society, 653 Winchester Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25401.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
