John Edward Kastak, 71, of Winchester, VA passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on September 3, 1948 in Rahway, NJ; the son of John William and Dorothy Sattler Kastak. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and was an auto mechanic. He was the current governor of Moose Lodge #829 in Front Royal, VA.
John is survived by his fiancée, Donna Weatherholt of Winchester, VA; sister, Phyllis Snapp (John) of Winchester; nephew, Ivan Snapp (Danielle) of Winchester; two great nieces and one great nephew.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Moose Lodge #829, Front Royal, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
