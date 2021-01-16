John F. Caroselli
The services for John Francis Caroselli, 88, of Winchester, VA who died peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 have been postponed. New service times will be announced once scheduled and updated on his webpage found at endersandshirley.com.
