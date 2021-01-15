John F. Caroselli
John Francis Caroselli, 88, of Winchester, VA died peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Facility, surrounded by his much loved family.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 31, 1932, he was the youngest child of the late Frank P. and Mary Zimei Caroselli, both of whom instilled in him a thirst for education and pride of ethnic heritage.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Agnes Raschilla, Ida A. Sasso, Sylvia R. D’Amico, Teresa A. Hanssens, a brother, Thomas (Hugie) P. Caroselli and his first wife, Jeanette E. Maranella Caroselli.
John received his BS degree in engineering from Drexel University and honorably served his country in the US Army Signal Corps. He was an inquisitive professional and an early computer pioneer, retiring from RCA as a programmer and analyst before ultimately concluding his 44 year career as a Senior Software Engineer with Lockheed Martin. During the 1964 presidential election, his vocation helped fuel his life-long fascination with political campaigns when he contributed to the development of early computer forecasting for primary and national elections.
He loved sports, especially his hometown Philadelphia teams. He could recall with ease the back-up catcher on the 1954 Phillies or the Eagles running back with the most career yards gained. What a passionate fan and what a mind! He also loved his Whippets: Garth, Taylor, Spice, Tango, Owen and Lacie all whom Nancy and he enjoyed training and watching at dog shows.
John’s identity was deeply informed by his faith. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for eight years at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church in Berryville, VA. and was a Secular Franciscan of the Portiuncula Fraternity, having served as a minister and secretary. Above all, John’s life embodied wit, wisdom, and love of family. Although he was often the “smartest man in the room” he never presented himself as such. Rather, he was a man of great humility whose engaging nature, sense of humor and overall likeability created lasting, respectful relationships.
Surviving is his wife of 39 years, Nancy Christman Caroselli, daughter, Lisa A. Caroselli, (husband, Michael Kostak), sons John F. Caroselli, Jr. (wife, Esther), Anthony J. Caroselli (wife, Tonya), John Brian Haynie (wife, Sarah), Jeffrey W. Haynie (wife, Deborah), seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his faithful companions his whippets, Owen and Lacie.
There will be a viewing at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bridget of Ireland in Berryville on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9:00 A. M. with Reverend Paul M. Grankauskas presiding. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1020 W. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611 or Capital Caring Health Resources Development, 3180 Fairview Park Dr. Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
To view the obituary, send condolences, and access the livestream please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
