John F. Harris, Sr.

John Frederick Harris, Sr., 83, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Harris was born June 4, 1936 in Gassaway, West Virginia, son of the late Virgil Bland Harris and Macel Ella Keener Harris.
He was an administrator for Fairfax County Public Schools and retired after 30 years of employment.
John was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War Era. He was a member of The American Legion Post 41 for thirty-eight years where he had served as adjutant and commander and was awarded the Legionnaire of the Year.
He was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church; Lions Club; Dunn Loring Fire Department; Clarke County Retired Teachers Association; Clarke County Services Council; and a founding member of the Clarke County Education Foundation. He was also awarded the Clarke County Citizen of the Year.
He married Karen Kinney Harris on April 17, 1954 in Monterey, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Sally Wilfong (George) of Winchester, VA and Kathy Cohen (Jay) of Boyce, VA; sons, John Harris, Jr. (Michelle) of Wasilla, AK and Peter Harris (Jeanna) of Harrisonburg, VA; brother, George Harris (Martha) of Seneca, SC; sister, Nancy Palmer (Joe) of Midland County, MI; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His sister, Jenny Smith and her husband, Harry, brother, Virgil B. Harris and his wife, Diane, and nephew, Virgil Martin Harris, all preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m.. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, VA, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
It is encouraged that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, The Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603, or to The Laurel Center, PO Box 14, Winchester, VA 22604.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
