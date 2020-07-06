John Francis McGuire "Jack"

John "Jack" Francis McGuire, 90, of Winchester, Virginia died June 26, 2020 at the Willows at Meadow Branch in Winchester.
Jack was born in Washington, D.C. on March 31, 1930, son of James and Mary McGuire from Ireland.
He spent four years in the Air Force during the occupation of Japan and Korean War. He retired in January 1991 after working over 30 years with FEMA. After retirement, John worked several years at Franklin Park in Purcellville, Virginia.
Jack lived in Round Hill, Virginia for 40 years. He attended Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Virginia where he was active in the men's club. He enjoyed several wonderful years coaching midget football and little league baseball. He was instrumental in starting the Loudoun Valley Booster Club. He was passionate about working with young people!
Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maxine, his son, J. Kevin McGuire and wife, Babe of Leesburg and daughter, Kathy Anders of Winchester; 2 granddaughters, Brandy McGuire Spencer and Madison McGuire Moss, 3 grandsons, Seann and Shannon Chambers and Chase Anders, and 5 great grandchildren.
Jack's kind heart and love of his family and friends will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jack to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 West Cork Street Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
A mass will be held at a date to be determined due to the pandemic.
