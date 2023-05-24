John Fred Hartley
John Fred Hartley, 57, of Shenandoah Farms, VA, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
John was born in 1966 in Winchester, VA, the son of James Robert Hartley, Sr. and Robyn Ann Hartley. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Winchester, VA. John was a member of the Strasburg Moose Club and a former coach of FCNLL Frederick County National Little League. He loved hunting and fishing, especially fishing at Edisto Beach. John loved the time he got to spend with his kids, grandkids and his wife, he was lovingly known as “Granddad Fred.” He was known as a workaholic and always took his work seriously. John could fix anything. He was a proud father, brother, granddad, husband and son.
He is survived by his wife, Christal Dawn, whom he married on April 19, 2004; his daughters, Jessica Hammond (Walter), Heather Hartley (Jocelyn), and Jena Clark (Manny); sons, Ryan Hartley (Ashley) and Hunter Clark (Kenzie); grandchildren, Aaron James, Jadyn, Camden, Mason, Easton, Ellie, and Saige; sister, Carol Combs, and brother, Scott Hartley.
John is preceded in death by his brother, James “Jim” Hartley, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4 pm to 8 pm with a service the following day, Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John to Frederick County National Little League (FCNLL), P.O. Box 1342, Stephens City, VA, 22655.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
