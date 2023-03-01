John Gardner Lathrop
John Gardner Lathrop was born on May 27th 1946 in Montclair, N.J., and died on February 13th 2023.
He was the son of the late John Clarke Lathrop and Caroline Martin Lathrop. Johnny is survived by his wife Sheila, stepsons Charles and Jay Pastore, daughter-in-law Adrienne, and two grandchildren, Alaina and Jake Pastore; his sister, Sconset resident Mary Lathrop Will, nephew Duncan F. Will IV, his wife Jacqueline and a niece Caroline E. Will with her fiancée Emily Sullivan.
He was a best man five times, a godfather six times, a devoted and patient husband for 31 years, a kind and generous stepfather, a doting grandfather and a beloved member of his extended family and community.
He matriculated from Eaglebrook and Choate Schools, University of Pennsylvania and Harvard’s Graduate School of Education. After working at Time, Inc. in New York City and Newstead in Bermuda, he was Director of Admissions at Fay and Brooks Schools, Head of Middle School at Brunswick Academy, and then Headmaster at Powhatan School in Boyce, Virginia, from 1992 until 2011.
During his almost 20 years at Powhatan, his many successes included planning and fundraising for two major projects, including the construction of the McIntosh Center for the Arts & Sciences. Johnny was on many boards which included the Clarke County Educational Foundation, both the Virginia and the National Associations of Independent Schools, Grafton School, two independent day schools, Rotary and two theaters.
He thoroughly enjoyed and was most proud of his 20-year board association with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, in Winchester, Va., where he was an integral part of the team that oversaw its creation.
The museum’s completion was a concrete example of Johnny’s love of history. He was a history major at Penn, he loved touring the Civil War battlegrounds and often acted as a tour guide. As a genealogy buff and member of the Genealogical Society in Boston, Johnny was a Mayflower descendant and a Son of the American Revolution. Acting and history came together for Johnny in his participation in the Tenth Regiment of Foot. From 1975 to 1992 Johnny played the role of major John Pitcairn in April in Lexington, Mass. He loved yelling out, especially in front of the television cameras, “Disperse ye rebels!!” Johnny was proud of his Nantucket heritage, as he was a 16th generation direct descendant of the half-lot group of Nantucket settlers.
Other interests included his being a member of On the Isle for over 50 years. He loved treading the boards with his cohorts at the Sconset Casino. He sang in glee clubs at Choate and Penn and in choirs in Massachusetts and Connecticut. An opera and Gilbert and Sullivan devotee, Johnny directed the Powhatan’s 7th Grade in many productions of the G&S repertoire. He was a member of the a cappella group “Off Sounders” from Greenwich, Conn.
Johnny did not miss a summer in Sconset for 76 years running. A perfect day for him was golf, beach, party, then repeat. He was known for his Sunday Soirees and Johnny’s Angels. He worked for many summers at the Moby Dick Inn and 50 years later the Moby Dick Athletic Club is still going strong. He was active at the Sankaty Head Golf Club having been on their board and having run the member-guest tournament for many years. He was also an enthusiastic member of the Nantucket Wharf Rats.
Johnny may best be remembered for his dedication to education, his love of people and his pets (always a dog and kindly adopting Sheila’s cats,) for winning the Couch Potato Open only once, his Bermuda trips, birthday cards and snappy pants. His wonderful laugh and sweet disposition will be sorely missed by many.
Services will be held on Sunday, July 23rd at 2:30 p.m. at the Siasconset Union Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sconset Trust, or to the John G. Lathrop Scholarship Fund at Powhatan School in Boyce, Va.
