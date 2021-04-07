John H. Borg, 74 of Morgantown, WV (formerly of Winchester, VA), died March 28, 2021.
He was born May 19, 1946 to the late Dr. Herbert and Virginia Borg in St. Paul, MN. John graduated from Pelican Rapids (MN) High School in 1964 and married Karen Rice in 1967. John received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota in 1968. He served in the Army in Vietnam as a surgical tech (1969-1970), and after an honorable discharge returned to the University of Minnesota where he received a BSN in 1974 and an MS in Nursing and Hospital Administration in 1976. In 1993, John was recognized as a Wharton Fellow in Nursing by the University of Pennsylvania.
John spent the first 10 years of his career at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL and held many nursing management roles including Vice President of Nursing. John then spent 23 years in Winchester, VA, with Valley Health System serving in several capacities including Vice President of Nursing for Winchester Medical Center, Sr. Vice President of Valley Health System, and President of War Memorial Hospital (Berkley Springs, WV) where he spearheaded the development of the future medical facility. He was proud of his work in the creation of Our Health in Winchester, and continued to serve on the Board after retirement. He received a Distinguished Alumni award at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing's Centennial Celebration in 2009.
John considered his greatest pride his family and is survived by Karen, his wife of 53 years, son Jason (Christy) of Evansville, IN, daughter Samantha (Peter) Spain of Morgantown, WV, grandsons Connor Borg, Erik Borg, and Pierce Spain and granddaughter Addison Spain. He is also survived by his sister Carole (Roger) Frommelt, nephews Eric Frommelt and Mark Frommelt, niece Jennifer Sampson and their families.
John was a member of Maplewood Lutheran Church in Minnesota where he loved spending summers at their lake home. A celebration of life will be held in Pelican Rapids, MN, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions in John's name to the Nursing Alumni Scholarship, University of Minnesota Foundation, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266; or to Our Health, 329 Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Hastings Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.
