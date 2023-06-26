John H. Costello
John H. Costello, 73, life-long resident of Winchester, VA, joined his heavenly family on February 8, 2022. Costello enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 following graduation from Handley High School. As a Green Beret, Sgt. Buff volunteered for MACV-SOG, a highly classified joint operations force, where he served as a medic and team leader for three elite reconnaissance teams during the Vietnam war. His bravery and selfless sacrifices earned him the Bronze Star (for Valor), Army Commendation Medal, and Purple Heart. He was also awarded the Presidential Unit Citation as an individual award for his service in MACV-SOG. Upon leaving the Army in 1970, he continued a career in public service at VDOT until fully retiring in late 2009.
Better known as Johnny Boy, Big John, Bronco, Buff and Bubby, he had an infectious smile, boisterous laugh, ridiculous jokes, and always-full pockets of hand-carved wooden big-toes, lottery tickets and candy “gifts” for his nieces, nephews and unidentified “sweeties.” His heart of gold, inherent stubbornness, fearless courage, annual claim of Thanksgiving turkey legs, and frequent trips to the VFW and corner store will long be remembered by those who loved him.
John is preceded in death by his father Estern, mother Reita, brother Ray, sister Delsie and nephew Daniel. He is survived by his sister Patsy Facemire and husband Terry, brother David Costello and wife Scarlet; four nieces, Rachel Frye, Sarah Perlich, Megan Costello and Rebecca Montes; and one nephew, Chip Costello; their children, and many others who are deeply proud of his many sacrifices to our nation.
Buff will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on July 26, 2023 at 14:00 ET.
