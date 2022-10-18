John H. Stickel, Sr. John Henry Stickel, Sr., 82, of Boyce, Virginia died Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Rose Hill Health and Rehab, Berryville.
Mr. Stickel was born December 22, 1939 in Berryville, Virginia, the son of the late Henry William Stickel and Fannie Elizabeth Wilson Stickel Dodge Fox.
He worked for Round Hill Orchard and then Moore & Dorsey Orchards, both in Berryville.
He married Florence Alice Keller on September 5, 1959 in Baltimore, Maryland. Mrs. Stickel died September 23, 2010.
Surviving are three daughters, Barbara Ashwood of Martinsburg, WV, Elizabeth Elsea of Boyce, VA, and Arlene Jones of Winchester, VA; two sons, John Stickel, Jr. of Winchester, VA and Moses Stickel of Bryan, TX; and 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Two sisters, Gloria Virts and Phyllis Noakes, and a brother, Thomas Stickel, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 P. M. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. Cory Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Woodrow Ashwood, Gary Ashwood, James Allamong, Mitchell Riggleman, Jr., Moses Stickel, Jr., and Joseph Delawder.
Memorial contributions Boyce Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P O Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620.
