John Hamilton Anderson, Sr., of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on August 25, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1927, in Winchester and was the son of the late Lee R. Anderson and Gertrude McKee Anderson. He spent four years in the Navy, served in World War II, achieved the rank of 2nd Class Aviation Petty Officer and was a disabled veteran.
He was a salesman for Valley Fruit and Candy Company for fourteen years and Blue Ridge Grocery for fourteen years. He managed Creasy Cash & Carry in Winchester for thirteen years until he retired in 1990. He was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester.
He married Naomi L. Anderson, November 27, 1965 in Winchester.
Along with his wife of 54 years, John is survived by his son, John H. Anderson, Jr. (Laura) of Herndon, VA; stepdaughter, Ellen M. Thompson (Charles) of Hedgesville, WV; grandsons, John III, Chris, Brian, and Jake Anderson and David Johnson; step-grandson, Andrew Carpenter; great grandson, Connor Anderson; great granddaughters, Jessika Wakefield, Jennifer Bouchillon and Casey Johnson and sister, Fay Cordova.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Julian, Robert and Henry Anderson and sisters, Rosie Price, Mary Lonas, Helen, Anna and Catherine Anderson.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31st at 12:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Entombment will follow the service at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Anderson, Brian Anderson, Jake Anderson, David Johnson, Connor Anderson and Andrew Carpenter.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
