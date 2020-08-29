John Harold Long
John Harold Long, 79, of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Evergreen Health & Rehab Center in Winchester.
Mr. Long was born February 3, 1941, the son of Harold and Mary Boyll Long. He was raised in Terre Haute, Indiana by Elbert and Mae Boyll. He proudly served in the Korean War and he served three tours of duty in the Vietnam War. After receiving his honorable discharge in 1976, Mr. Long continued his service to this country in the Army National Guard in Winchester, VA, retiring in 1986. While in the National Guard, Mr. Long also worked at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV in the food services area. After retirement from the VA Medical Center, he worked for Winchester Medical Center in the transport department.
John married Connie Marie McKee May 12, 1974 in Winchester.
Mr. Long is survived by his wife Connie, two children, Mark B. Long (Derek Fox) of Winchester, and Jason M. Long of Stephens city, and two grandchildren, Emma and Cayden Long.
He is preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters and a dear mother-in-law, Julia McKee, who he affectionately referred to as “mom”.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 31, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral will be held Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with his eldest son Mark B. Long officiating.
Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be Jason Long, Emma Long, Cayden Long, Corey Sullivan, Derek Fox, and Tanya Pearson.
Military honors will be held graveside by V.F.W. 2123 of Winchester.
The family would like to publicly thank the staff of Winchester Medical Center, Evergreen Health and Rehab and Right at Home. Though dad left us rather quick, your efforts eased his pain, discomfort, and our grief. You are all heros!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to the “Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers” foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.