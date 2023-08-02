John Hartley Jordan III
John Hartley Jordan III died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 26, 2023.
Hartley was the son of the late Rev. John Hartley Jordan Jr. and Robbin Randolph Arthur Jordan.
Hartley worked for the Virginia Beach School System for 30 years. The majority of his career was enjoyed at Kingston Elementary School.
Hartley was active in Special Olympics most of his life, excelling in all sports, and earning numerous awards on the state level.
In his retirement, Hartley was active with the Virginia Support Group as a community volunteer. Hartley was especially fond of his work with Meals on Wheels.
He was a member of Galilee Episcopal Church and in his youth served as an acolyte and sang in the Junior Choir.
Hartley was the brightest of lights and a true blessing, loved by all who knew him.
Hartley is survived by his mother, Robbin Randolph Arthur Jordan of Virginia Beach; brothers, Carter Randolph Jordan (Janie) of Raleigh, NC, Christopher Carrington Jordan (Michelle) of Athens, GA, and Timothy Hooker Arthur Jordan (Courtney) of Richmond, VA; and his many nieces and nephews, Christopher Andrews (Mary Hannah), Cole Jordan, Caroline Jordan Bray (Russell), John Hartley Jordan IV, Elizabeth “Libby” Jordan, R. Edwin “Ned” Jordan, Jonah Jordan and Annabelle Jordan.
A memorial service will be held at Galilee Episcopal Church on August 4, 2023, at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Special Olympics of Virginia Beach and the Pipe Organ Fund at Galilee Episcopal Church.
Hartley loved music! And his Washington Football Team-HTTR!
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
