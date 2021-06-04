John Herbert Cole
John Herbert Cole was born on April 4, 1929 to Dennis and Dove (Largent) Cole in Winchester, Virginia. He passed away on May 29, 2021 in Reston, Virginia at the age of 92.
John was married to Laura Kathryn McIlwee for 66 years until her death in 2018. Together, they travelled the U.S. as well as the world and returned to Virginia to call Sterling their home. John served in the United States Army for 20 years, from 1948 to 1968.
John is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his sisters and many nieces, nephews and special cousins.
A graveside service with military honors presented by the United States Army is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Winchester National Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia. All guests planning on attending should plan to arrive no later than 10:30 am. The Patriot Guard Riders of Virginia will be in attendance as honored guests.
