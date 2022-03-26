John Howard Lawson
John Howard Lawson, of
Baltimore, MD, died of
natural causes March 18,
2022, at Glenwood Health
and Rehab, in Decatur, GA.
He was born June 28, 1947
to the late Benjamin Fleck
Lawson and Peggy Parks
Blondheim, of Baltimore.
Mr. Lawson was a jovial
man with a huge sense of
humor. He spent his earlier
life as a Marine Airwinger
in 1964.
Mr. Lawson's surviving siblings are, Cheryl L. Jones and her husband Larry Jones, and Donna Jean Holbrook and Tom S. Blondheim
Mr. Lawson's children are, Johnny B. Lawson, Annie Marie Lawson, Kayla C Jewell, Cody W Fontaine, James P. Lawson; two stepchildren, Angela D. Clem and George B. Clem.
Donations for funeral
expenses may be mailed to
PO Box 2206 Winchester,
VA 22604.
