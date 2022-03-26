John Howard Lawson

John Howard Lawson, of

Baltimore, MD, died of

natural causes March 18,

2022, at Glenwood Health

and Rehab, in Decatur, GA.

He was born June 28, 1947

to the late Benjamin Fleck

Lawson and Peggy Parks

Blondheim, of Baltimore.

Mr. Lawson was a jovial

man with a huge sense of

humor. He spent his earlier

life as a Marine Airwinger

in 1964.

Mr. Lawson's surviving siblings are, Cheryl L. Jones and her husband Larry Jones, and Donna Jean Holbrook and Tom S. Blondheim

Mr. Lawson's children are, Johnny B. Lawson, Annie Marie Lawson, Kayla C Jewell, Cody W Fontaine, James P. Lawson; two stepchildren, Angela D. Clem and George B. Clem.

Donations for funeral

expenses may be mailed to

PO Box 2206 Winchester,

VA 22604.

