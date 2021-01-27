John Hunter Kaknis
John Hunter Kaknis, 64, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Hunter was born in 1956 in Winchester, VA, son of the late John and Delores Kaknis. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1974. Hunter was a Quality Control Technician at General Electric, retiring in 2010. He worked part-time seasonally at Weber’s Nursery. Hunter was a passionate soul about the outdoors. He loved fishing, communing with nature, and seeing the beauty in all wildlife. Hunter enjoyed various shows on TV, especially the fishing shows and was an avid Hokies fan. His greatest joy in life was his family and spending time together on their boat at Lake Holiday. When his granddaughter, Kennedy Ann, was born, she became his light of hope.
He married Lori Riggleman on September 28, 1985 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Erin Pahl (Andrew) of Winchester, VA and Sarah Kaknis of Alexandria, VA; granddaughter, Kennedy Ann Pahl of Winchester, VA; sister, Robin Jarrell (Joseph) of Bunker Hill, WV; brother, Chris Kaknis (Gina) of Blacksburg, VA; aunts and uncles, Mary Gage (Jack), Rachel Herrmann (Randy), and J.B. Sutphin (Joann); his best friend, Mark Anderson (Tina); in-laws, Marcelle Riggleman (Carolyn); brothers-in-law, Jeff Riggleman (Kristi) and Marc Riggleman (Ursula); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends and neighbors; and his faithful canine and feline companions, Chewy, Mittens, Jinx, and Miracle.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be private for the family on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. There will be a livestreaming of the service available on the Omps Funeral Home website, www.ompsfuneralhome.com, under Hunter’s obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, Home Instead, 1400 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601, American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180, Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue, PO Box 4261, Winchester, VA 22604, or to Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(1) entry
lori i am very sorry to hear about hunter. tom zirkle
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.