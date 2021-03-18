John J. Cox
John Joseph Cox, 58, of Stephenson, Virginia, died Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Cox was born July 17, 1962, son of John Delano Cox and Mary Barr Cox.
He worked in masonry.
Surviving with his mother and father are his son, John Wayne Cox of Berryville, VA; sister, Delana Purtlebaugh of Cross Junction, VA; special cousin, Kelly Ballenger; and four grandchildren, Austin, Dakota, Molly and Dallas all of Winchester, VA.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.