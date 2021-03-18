John J. Cox

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.