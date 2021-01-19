John J. Kauten, Jr. “Gars”
John J. “Gars” Kauten, Jr., 76, of Frederick County, VA passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Kauten was born in 1944 in Olewein, IA, son of the late Josephine and John Kauten, Sr. He was a graduate of Lee High School, Class of 1962 and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. Kauten earned an Associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. He was a Field Engineer with Eastman Kodak Film Company, retiring in 2000. His past employment career included working as a Clerk of the Frederick County Court and as a deputy with Winchester Police Department. Mr. Kauten was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Appalachian Trail Club, and the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was a past soccer coach and referee for Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association and past President of James Wood Athletic Association. Mr. Kauten loved being on a sailboat, fishing, and was an amateur fly fisherman. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
His wife, Mary Juanita “Tina” Kauten, whom he married on December 11, 1967, preceded him in death in 2005.
Surviving are daughters, Jennifer Burke of Winchester, VA and Christina “Chrissy” Steury (Keith) of Arlington, VA; grandchildren, Hailey Burke, Ben and Stella Steury; and extended family members throughout the United States.
Along with his parents and beloved wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Joy Kauten.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, January 22nd, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with a rosary service at 6 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday, January 23rd, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Entombment will be private at a later date at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Steve Zuckerman, Bill Sirbaugh, Dr. Dale Steventon, Joe Kauten, and Dr. Stuart Preston Childress, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gars’ memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148.
