John J. Lambert “Shorty”
John “Shorty” Jasper Lambert, 78, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Lambert was born March 27, 1944, in Tazwell, Virginia, son to the late Charles Edward Lambert and Lucy May Woods Lambert.
He worked for William A. Hazel, Inc. as a heavy equipment operator.
He was married to Dorothy Ann Wilson Lambert. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2005.
Surviving is his son, Dale Lambert of Winchester.
In addition to his parents and wife, his son, Brian Keith Lambert, brothers, James, Joseph, and Tommy Lambert, and sisters, Margie Stewart and Betty Jean Biondo, all preceded him in death.
Special thanks to Mary Cooper for her loving care and kindness.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA, with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wilson, Robert Wilson, Jack Lambert, Carl Strite, Michael Keeler, and David Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ride Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visitwww.endersandshirley.com
