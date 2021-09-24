John J. Stremel
John J. Stremel, 91 of Stephenson, VA passed away, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
John was born in 1929 in Denver, CO to the late John Peter and Kathryn (Urban) Stremel. He served in the United States Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve as well as the United States Air Force Reserve. John worked and retired as Director of Housing, in charge of all Navy housing on the West Coast. He was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge # 1283 and received the 1978 National Honor Society Award.
John married Donna Lucille Oppenlander in January of 1949 in Las Vegas, NV. Donna preceded John in death in November of 2011.
John is survived by his children, Janet E. Kugler (Standish) of Winchester, VA, John C. Stremel (Diane) of Costa Mesa, CA and Jeffery B. Stremel (Jennifer) of Oceanside, CA; grandchildren, Melissa “Missy” Stahl (John), Standish J.P. Kugler, John Stewart Stremel and James Alexander Stremel; five great grandchildren and brother, Joseph Stremel (Margaret).
John is preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister, Jane Mazza.
Services for John will be private.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
