John J. Theis III

John James Theis III, 81, of Front Royal, VA, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Theis was born March 26, 1938 in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, son of the late John James Theis II and Florence Krause Theis.
John served four years with the United States Army supporting Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson at the White House. During his service John received the Presidential Service Certificate Award for honorable service in the White House by Lyndon B. Johnson and received White House Communications Agency recognition of outstanding performance.
After the military John spent most of his professional career in Information Technology with IBM and Control Data. He also spent 20 yrs as a Licensed Realtor in Virginia and West Virginia including as an instructor in Real Estate matters and ethics.
John is survived by his wife, Margie of nearly 50 yrs, five children, and seven grandchildren; sons, John and Andrea Theis (granddaughter, Jessica), Thomas and Judie Theis (grandson, Daniel and granddaughter, Virginia), Harry Miller, Robert Miller and Denise Tanata, (granddaughter, Katie and Rowdy Woods, and grandson, Derek Miller) and daughter, Niki and Colin Chaves (grandsons, Ronin and Aaron).
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA. Funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warren County Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Skyline Vista Dr., Suite 200, Front Royal, VA 22630 or to the Clarke County Humane Foundation, PO Box 713, Berryville, Virginia 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
