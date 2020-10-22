John (Jack) Kenneth Butler
John (Jack) Kenneth Butler, 92, of Winchester, VA died Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 1, 1928, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Robert Roy and Hilda Buncutter Butler. Jack was a 1946 graduate of Handley High School as well as a 1950 graduate of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture. He was a member of Winchester Kiwanis club from 1954-1981, on the Lord Fairfax Community College Advisory Board in 1978, chairman for the Winchester City School Board for three years between 1981 and 1987, President of the Mid-Atlantic Equipment Dealer Assoc. in 1989, past land commissioner for Winchester Circuit Court, and Vice President for the Handley Board of Trustees from 1995 to 2004. Jack was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the VFW. He was a member of Burnt Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon, elder, session clerk, trustee, and chairman. He worked for Winchester Equipment Company in the capacity of General Manager, Corporate Officer and Advisor, and Chairman of the Board.
He served with the US Air Force both in active and reserve duty retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
He married Shirley Widener Butler August 23, 1952 in Blacksburg, VA. She preceded him in death April 23, 2020.
Surviving Jack are his sons, John Kenneth Butler, Jr. of Waldorf, MD and Mark McKinley Butler (Debra Ann) of Bristow, VA; two grandchildren, Sarah Thompson Butler and Joshua McKinley Butler; brothers, J. Douglas Butler, Benjamin M. Butler, and Stephen G. Butler and sisters, Joan Butler Burton, Joyce Butler McKee Allen, Martha Butler Lebowitz, and Susan Butler Sullivan.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Gail Butler, his brother, Robert R. Butler Jr., and sister, Jean Butler Lancaster.
Friends may call Friday, October 23, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. to pay respects at Jones Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Doug Rinker, Lay Pastor officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.