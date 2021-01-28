John James Jacob, Sr. “Jake”
John James Jacob, Sr., 81, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Heritage Hall Senior Living, Leesburg, VA.
Mr. Jacob was born in 1939 in Wheeling, WV, son of the late John and Mary Jacob. He graduated from Tridelphia High School in Elm Grove, WV and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Jacob was a retired Master Electrician with the Local Union 26. He was an avid Redskins fan and a member and elder of Word of Life International Church in Sterling, VA. Mr. Jacob was strong in his Christian faith and lived an exemplary life. He loved his family and always looked forward to seeing his grandchildren.
He married Amy Sue White on July 22, 1961 in Martins Ferry, OH.
Surviving with his loving wife of 59 years is a daughter, Marty Mullins (Keith) of Middletown, VA; sons, Jeffrey Jacob (Cheryl), Joseph Jacob (Vilma), and John Jacob, Jr. (Lynette) all of Leesburg, VA; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Mae Jacob of Wheeling, WV.
Along with his parents, Mr. Jacob was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Jane Crews.
A visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm with son, Jeff Jacob officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jake’s memory to Hearts for the Harvest at www.heartsforharvest.org
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.