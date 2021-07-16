John James Rogers
John James (Captain Jack) Rogers, 88 years old, of Winchester, Virginia peacefully passed away surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer on July 15, 2021. Jack was born on July 13, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Mary and Frank Rogers. He graduated from St. John’s University and married his high school sweetheart, Carol Cecile Kip, after completing Officers Candidate School for the US Navy. Jack served as a Navy pilot, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After the Navy, he briefly worked for Honeywell before joining American Airlines as a pilot. Jack and Carol raised six children on Long Island, NY.
After retiring from American Airlines as a Captain, Jack moved his family to Winchester, VA, where he was an active member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. It was in Winchester that his younger daughter, Julie, succumbed to injuries suffered in an auto accident years earlier. While in retirement, Jack was deeply involved with the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Knights of Columbus Soup Kitchen, and Faith in Action, among other community service organizations.
Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Kip Rogers, and his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Holbrook. He is also survived by four sons Gerard, Christopher, and his wife, Angie; Stephen, and his wife, Mary Ellen; and John Rogers, and his partner, Raina Heinrich as well as his daughter, Mary Alyce Rogers, and her husband, John Donahue. He is also survived by 10 beautiful grandchildren.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to all he met. He will be greatly missed. Viewing for Jack will be held at Omps Funeral Home on Amherst St. in Winchester on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 2:00pm — 5:00pm with the Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Monday, July 19 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blue Ridge Hospice or New Eve Maternity Home of Winchester.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.