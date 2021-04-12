John “Johnny” Allen Ryan
John “Johnny” Allen Ryan, age 86, of Winchester passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born July 9,1934 in Winchester, VA; the son of the late Robert R. Ryan and Mary Haymaker Ryan. He was employed at the First Baptist Church in Winchester for many years before retiring. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed the sport of horse racing. He enjoyed spending his days with his great granddaughter. He was a long time member of the Centenary United Church of Christ and more recently Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Johnny married Juanita Kelchner on July 9, 1972 in Winchester, VA.
Johnny is survived by his wife Juanita Ryan, daughter, Tina Shrader Herring, granddaughter, Melanie Rae Mason (Michael), grandson, Ethan Colin Herring, great granddaughter, Berkleigh Rae Mason, brothers Robert S. Ryan and Jack M. Ryan (Shirley), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, June Miller, Betty Hill, Colleen White, Patricia Ryan and Jean Drumheller.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 — 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with The Rev. Janice M. Lowden officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax Street, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.