John Joseph Kelly, "Jack", 82, of Winchester, VA died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born November 20, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late John Raymond and Dorothy Trevathan Kelly. Jack was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
He married Mary Patricia Gaughan, "Pat", May 19, 1962 in Philadelphia, PA.
Along with his wife, Jack is survived by his children, Joan Kelly (Terence Miller) of Wisconsin, David Kelly (Paula) of Montgomery County, PA, and Gregory Kelly (Mercedes) of Ashburn, VA; sisters, Dorothy Kelly and Patricia Kelly both of Philadelphia, PA and ten grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lizann Kelly and brothers, James and Thomas Kelly.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 21st Ward Junior Baseball League, 8730 Old Line Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.