John Joseph Stiefvater, Jr. "Jack"

John Joseph Stiefvater, 78, of Sterling, VA passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at his son's home.
Jack was born in 1942 in Jersey City, NJ to the late John and Lenore Stiefvater. He retired as a Tech Instructor and Software Developer for Xerox and Sage Software Company. Jack was a member of Christ the Redeemer Church in Sterling, VA and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer with the local Para Olympics "Wheelchair Race of Champions" and the 1996 World Olympics in Atlanta, GA. He was a founder and organizer of the Sterling Classic Car Show for Muscular Dystrophy. Jack was a barber shop quartet enthusiast who loved his community and would always be available to lend a hand. He was on the board with Grafton, Shalom et Benedictus, organizations that helped children and teens, and Loudoun Abused Women's Shelter. Jack loved 50's music and was known to fix anything that was broken. Jack had a soft spot for family and community.
Jack's wife, Theresa Ann, whom he married on May 25, 1963 in Hackensack, NJ, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children, Michelle Perrone (Ronald) of Winchester, VA, Deborah Dupuis of Sterling Va and John Howell-Stiefvater (Seth) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Monique (Joe), Michael, John, Nicole and Nathan; 4 great grandchildren and godson, Dylan; plus many nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with his parents and wife, Jack is preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Devaney and Lenore Santorelli and grandson David.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 from 4PM-8PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. There will be a funeral service Saturday, May 15 at 10AM at Amherst Chapel with a reception to follow at Omps Funeral Home Reception Center.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601; Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601; American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312; American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
