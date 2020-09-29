John L. Dixon Sr.
John L. Dixon Sr., 83, of Clear Brook, VA passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.
John was born October 8, 1936, son of the late Elbert and Bircher Faye Dixon. He was a veteran of the US Air force. He was an aerial photographer doing reconnaissance on the Alaskan Dew Line; surviving two plane crashes. Before retiring, John was a lithographer and an avid farmer since ‘69. He attended church at Grace Bible Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his wife; Mary Virginia Dixon, his children; John Dixon Jr., David Dixon, Jenise Dixon, Mark Dixon, Tony Dixon, and Cindy Zick, his grandchildren; Brandy Dixon, Troy Dixon, David Dixon Jr., Ryan Dixon, Derrick Dixon, Kayla Dixon, Andrew Dixon , Rachel Dixon, Amanda Dixon, Brent Zick, Joe Zick, and his great grandchildren; Madison Dixon and Nevaeh Zick.
A private memorial service will be held at his church.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
