John L. Tharp
John Lawson Tharp, 44, of Wardensville, WV, died on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
John was born on May 22, 1977, in Winchester, VA the son of James L. “Jim” Tharp of Wardenville, WV and Patricia A. Triplett Pittsnogle and her husband Keith of Wardensville, WV. He was a 1995 graduate of East Hardy High School where he was active in the 4-H. Was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Wardensville, WV. John worked in the asphalt business for 25 years while 6 of those years was at Stuart M. Perry in Winchester, VA as an asphalt plant operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, going to the homeplace, Ford enthusiast, singing & playing his guitar, WVU sports, and especially loved being with his family and friends.
John married Rachel L. Davis-VanMeter on January 20, 1996 in Moorefield, WV.
Surviving with his wife of 25 years are two sons: Dylan K. and Ian C. Tharp both of Wardenville, WV; two brothers: Jeremy L. Tharp of Portland, OR; Justin L. Tharp of Wardensville, WV; Paternal Grandfather: Bill Triplett of Wardensville, WV; a granddaughter: Alylaa K.M. Miller and his in-laws: Ceandy & Duane Dunsmore of Baker, WV.
Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 2-8 PM. Mask are optional.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alylaa K.M. Miller Educational Fund, C/O Pendleton Community Bank, 25 W. Main St., Wardensville, WV 26851.
