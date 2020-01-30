John Lawson Sidell, 81, of Winchester, Virginia, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
John was born July 16, 1938 in Takoma Park, Maryland to the late Carl R. and Laura Jane Sidell. He was a graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School and The American University in Washington, DC.
He served 30 years in the Arlington County, Virginia Police Department as a patrolman and as a sergeant in both the motor squad and detective bureau. He later worked as a magistrate for Arlington County and as an investigator for Omnisec International.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Edna (Lee) Sidell; daughters Laine (Sean) Everhart and Laurel (Jason) Hathaway, both of Stephens City, Virginia; grandchildren Matthew (Katie) Tolson, Shane and Wesley Everhart, Brenna and Jack Hathaway; great granddaughters Kailynn and Madilynn Tolson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James R. Sidell and niece Carla Farnsworth.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of John’s favorite charities: The American Cancer Society or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
