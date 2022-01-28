John M. Ratcliffe June 11, 1944 - November 16, 2021 John M. Ratcliffe was born on June 11, 1944, to Raymond Ratcliffe Sr. and Virginia Harris Ratcliffe in Morgantown, WV. As a child he, along with his family, moved to Moorefield, WV, where he attended Sanders High School, and accepted Christ at Ashbury Methodist Church. In 1959 the Ratcliffe family moved to Berryville, VA., where he graduated from Johnson-Williams High School. After high school, John attended a mechanic trade school in Crewe, VA. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1964. John completed his basic training in Louisiana and was transferred to San Antonio. During his time in San Antonio, he met Sharron Williams who would later become his wife. He was deployed to Korea and spent a little over a year there. After he returned to San Antonio he elected not to reenlist. During this time, he married Sharron and they would be married for the next 54 years and have one child, a daughter, Kristian. In his civilian life he attended Saint Mary’s University briefly. His prior mechanic training allowed him to be employed at several service stations during his time away from the military. In 1977 he returned to the United States military as an Army reservist. He later rejoined the Army full time and was stationed in Austin, TX, as a recruiter. During his time in Austin he received multiple accolades, awards, and recognition for his achievements as a recruiter. He was later transferred to Springfield, OH, and then Ft. Sheridan in Chicago, IL. His last tour before retirement with the Army was in Aurora, CO. After retiring he returned to San Antonio, TX, which he now called home and took up the skill of long-haul truck driving. He drove for US Xpress for several years. Wanting to be closer to home he decided to use his truck driving skill and became a charter bus driver. He drove for Coach USA and occasionally Greyhound. He eventually found a position driving shuttle buses on Ft. Sam Houston for a couple of years before retiring completely.
He is preceded in death by his father Raymond Ratcliffe Sr., mother Virginia Harris Ratcliffe, older brother Raymond “Bunky” Ratcliffe Jr., and sister-in-law Young “Peggy” Ratcliffe. His memory is cherished by his wife, Sharron Ratcliffe, daughter Kristian Ratcliffe, brother Michael “Tony” (Billy) Ratcliffe, niece Cassandra (Bob) Ratcliffe-Freschi, and sister-in-law Dianna Ratcliffe and many other family and friends.
A celebration of the life of John Ratcliffe was held on January 6, 2022, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
