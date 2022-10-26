John Michael Ramey John Michael Ramey, 69,
of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
John’s internment will be private.
John was born on July 18, 1953, in Woodstock, Virginia, to his late mother Irene Beatrice Ramey. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen Ramey; and his son, Christopher Ramey.
Surviving John are his last remaining family members, his dear daughter, Anita Cahill, and his son-in-law, Robert Cahill.
John was a member of the American Philatelic Society, a retired carpenter, and a proud union member with UBCJ Local 197. He studied math at Virginia Tech between 1971-1973 and graduated from Central High School.
Honorary pallbearer is Robert Cahill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding the Orphans at https://give.feedingtheorphans.org/donations/new
Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
