John N. Carr

John Nelson Carr, 91, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, June 1, 2020 in Hilltop House Assisted Living, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Carr was born November 12, 1928 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Oscar McVeigh Carr and Frances Conway Henderson Carr.
He served in the National Guard and was a lifetime member of John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company in Berryville.
He retired from the United States Postal Services where he was a mail carrier.
He married Hattie Pearl McDonald on November 17, 1950 in Berryville, Virginia. Mrs. Carr preceded him in death on September 15, 2009.
Surviving are two nephews, Terry Reid of Berryville, VA and Mike Reid of California.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
