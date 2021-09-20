John Patrick "Pat" Russell of Clear Brook, VA passed away on September 15th, 2021 at the age of 89.
Pat was born on October 4th, 1931 at Rich Hill Farm, Clear Brook, VA to an apple producing family, the sixth of seven children to DeKalb, Sr. and Lucy Byrd Clevenger Russell, and grandson to James and Alice Singhass Russell and James Robert and Ada Wiley Clevenger.
Pat was a member of Galilee Christian Church and the first graduating class, "Class of 1951", from James Wood High School. While in high school, he was a member of the Beta Club, Future Farmers of America, studied dance, and started flying lessons. Pat served with the United States Army during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Specialist 3. He was stationed with his brother, Henry, serving as Military Police in Occupied Japan. Except for the two years spent in the service, Pat never lived more than a mile from his birth place. He was a lifelong orchardist in the family business D.K. Russell & Sons, Inc. as well as Russell Orchards, LC.
Pat married Linda Clevenger Shepard on November 22nd, 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church, Winchester, VA. They were married for nearly 63 years and raised three children together.
During his lifetime, Pat served the community in many different capacities. He was President of the Stonewall PTA, on the Stonewall Ruritan Club Board of Directors, Clear Brook Fire Department Board of Directors, Director of Frederick County Fair, President of Winchester Apple Growers Board of Directors, Winchester Regional Airport Board of Directors, President of Southern States Board of Directors, President of Frederick County Farm Bureau, Director of Virginia Farm Bureau Apple Marketing Committee, Director of Farm Bureau American Marketing Association for the eastern states, Treasurer of Mount Hebron Cemetery Board of Management, and on the Board of Trustees for Galilee Church.
Aside from apples, Pat also loved cars and airplanes. Upon graduating high school, Pat's father bought him a '49 Ford convertible and Pat tried to make his own children's first cars just as memorable. As the last of his children graduated high school, Pat went back to school, earning his pilot's license in 1982. He flew a Cessna 172 with his local club for many years. Pat also enjoyed games, spending many fond hours with his family playing cards, checkers, and backgammon.
Surviving with his wife, Linda, are three children: Jay Patrick Russell, Dana DeKay Russell and husband James Brumback Douglas, and Kay Ann Russell Deerin and husband Paul Henry Deerin; and one brother, Charles Benton Russell. "Pat Pat", as he was lovingly called, had seven grandchildren: Candice Eve Perkins (Jimmy), Chandler DeKalb Douglas (Taylor), Cameron DeKay Douglas Whitmoyer (Nathan), Logan Russell Douglas Arnold (Daniel), Cassidy Russell Deerin, Caitlin Russell Deerin, and Ryan Russell Deerin; eight great-grandchildren: Keira Perkins, Caleb Perkins, Connor Douglas, Asher Douglas, Lola Whitmoyer, Fiona Whitmoyer, Nathaniel Arnold, and Elan Arnold; and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Along with his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his sister, Ada Russell Swimley, and four brothers: DeKalb Russell, Jr., James Robert Russell, Thomas William Russell, and Henry Irwin Russell.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitations on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 PM and Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastors Donald Moulden of Galilee Christian Church and John Lock of White Hall United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment with committal service will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
All are invited back for food and fellowship at Omps Funeral Home, Reception Room.
Pall bearers are Jay Patrick Russell, Chandler DeKalb Douglas, Ryan Russell Deerin, Stephen Russell Swimley, Clay Patrick Russell, Kirk Gregory Russell, Charles William Orndoff, Jr., Scott Shepard Strosnider, and Michael Schoefield Shepard. Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Benton Russell, Charles William Orndoff, Sr., John Schoefield Shepard, Herbert Taylor, and Dwayne Place.
Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to: Galilee Christian Church, P.O. Box 246, Clear Brook, VA 22624; White Hall UMC c/o Lisa Bly, 264 Crimson Drive, Winchester, VA 22603; or Clear Brook Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 56, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
