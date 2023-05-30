John Paul Baker
John Paul Baker, 86, of White Post, VA, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
John was born in 1936 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Samuel and Lela Baker. He spent his life as a farmer and loved his work. He would go from sun up to sun down working on the farm. John would do anything for anyone, all they had to do was ask.
He married Lucille Clara Kerns on January 2, 1957; she preceded him in death on October 12, 2022.
John is survived by his daughter, Joyce Thomas; sons, Michael Baker and Lana, Danny Baker and Barbara; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ball; son-in-law, Steve Poling and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Barbara Poling; sisters, Francis, Beatty, Martha and Ruth; brothers, Sam, Roy and James.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be, Kevin Cooper, Tyler Cooper, Danny Baker Jr., Mark Baker, Benjamin Yerkie and Michael Brown.
