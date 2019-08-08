John Paul Good, Sr., 97, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Good was born in 1921 in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the late Paul and Alice Good. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and life-long farmer. Mr. Good was a former member of the Stonewall Ruritan Club, former board member of Farmers Livestock Exchange, and a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd.
He married Mary Louise Yeakley on April 8, 1944 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 75 years are daughters, Mary Lee (Ron) and Martha Jenkins (Russell) both of Winchester, Virginia; son, John Good, Jr. of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Heather Lee Calkins (Sam) of Winchester, Virginia and Rusty Jenkins of Richmond, Virginia; and great grandchild, Kinslee Calkins of Winchester, Virginia.
Along with his parents Mr. Good was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Good.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. with Pastor Vernon Bray and Pastor Jeff Barbour officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
A very special thank you to Mildred Taylor, John’s caregiver, for the compassion and care given to him.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ron Lee, Russell Jenkins, Rusty Jenkins, Sam Calkins, Greg Hewitt, and Ron Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 645 Berryville Avenue, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
