John “Pops” Andrick, Sr.
John “Pops” Andrick, Sr., 86 of Winchester passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Burial will follow in Conicville Cemetery. Pastor Steve Wood will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 on Friday night at the funeral home. COVID restrictions apply for all services.
John was born on August 26, 1934 in Edinburg and was the son of the late Claude and Dicie Sager Andrick. He was a US Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Moose Lodge # 1283, American Legion # 021. He retired from ARAMARK and worked for Carquest for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy and three siblings.
John is survived by three sons, Johnny Andrick, Jr. (Sherry), Freddie Andrick (Tina), and David Andrick; five daughters, Frances Hoover, Esta Tennett (Ronnie), Tammy Sporman (Michael), Kathy Orndorff (Randy), and Penny Shank (Randy); 19 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and two siblings, Shirley “Andy” Andrick (Wanda), Linda Andrick.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.