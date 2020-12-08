John R. "Ikie" Jones, 89, of Winchester, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.
Mr. Jones was born March 7, 1931 in Winchester; the son of the late John I. and Pearl Martin Jones. John was an Air Force Veteran and retired from Safeway, Inc. after many years of service. He was a 1950 graduate of John Handley High School. John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just being surrounded by nature.
John is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Lou Levi Jones; three children, John R. "Rusty" Jones, Jr and wife Cindy, Steven T. Jones and wife Cindy, and Diane Jones Burnett and husband Steve; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
