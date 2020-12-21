John R. Stevenson, Jr.
John Richard Stevenson, Jr., 82, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Stevenson was born September 15, 1938 in Washington, DC, son of the late John Richard Stevenson, Sr. and Cleo Johnson Dixon.
He worked as an auto mechanic for 43 years with the Volkswagen dealership in Fairfax.
He married Amelia Jones Stevenson on March 22, 1958 in Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are a son, John Stevenson III and his wife, Barbara, of Ranson, WV; a daughter, Annette A. Fisher of Apex, NC; two brothers, Leonard Dixon and his wife, Alma, of Florida and Thomas Dixon and his wife, Vivian, of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Nakeysha Stevenson, Keyara Stevenson and John Fisher IV; great-granddaughter, Joylyn Reid; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 P. M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Barnabus D. Sewell and Rev. Delbert Pope officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Franklintown, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
