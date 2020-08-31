John Raymond Phoenix
John Raymond Phoenix, 82, of Winchester, VA., died Tuesday August 25, 2020 in Envoy Nursing Home in Winchester, VA.
He was born September 21, 1937 in Winchester, Virginia the son of the late John Henry Phoenix and Missouri Green Phoenix.
He is survived by a brother, Henry B. Phoenix of Las Vegas, NV and several other relatives and friends.
Also he leaves to cherish his memory a friend and his care giver, Brian Washington of Stephens City, VA.
One brother Alfredo Phoenix preceded him in death.
Inurnment will be private.
