John Richard Hardy
John R. Hardy passed away at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester on July 6, 2022. Many of his family and friends were able to say goodbye prior to his passing.
John was born on October 1, 1940, in Youngstown Ohio, the second of four children of Albert and Martha Hardy. John grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and earned an associate degree from Montgomery County Community College.
John settled in Silver Spring in 1976 where his three children, Sharon, Mark, and Derek were born to Pat Van Horn. In 2000, he married Marie Wise, moving to Great Cacapon, WV, after John’s retirement to his beloved vacation cabin they had built in the River Ridge community. John was very active in the River Ridge homeowner’s association, serving as operations manager for many years. John and Marie welcomed John’s children, grandchildren, family and friends for holidays and many special events throughout the year. In 2015, John and Marie relocated to Winchester.
John’s charismatic personality outshone the technology skills he acquired at Merkle Press where he was trained in data processing. He continued with his data processing career at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, various IT consulting firms in Northern Virginia and ended up working with Marie at SenSoft International, Inc and SASi for the last 15 years of his career.
He is survived by his wife, Marie, and his three children, Sharon Albert (Alan), Mark Hardy (Meghan) and Derek Hardy along with his grandchildren, Adam Hardy, Amanda Albert, Sarah House, Sean Hardy, Jordan Hardy, Tyler Hardy, Quinn Hardy and Alyssa Hardy. He is also survived by his sisters, Cilla Friedman (David) and Susan Gormsen and his sister-in-law, Margot Hardy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Hardy, his brother-in-law, Michael Gormsen and his nephew, Walter Hardy. Also, he is survived by several other in-laws, nieces and nephews.
John enjoyed all sports, especially football and tennis. In fact, he was a team photographer for the Washington Commanders football team, formerly the Washington Redskins football team, from 1964 to 1975 with his brother, Fred. He also collected model cars.
He was a loving husband, a wonderful father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren. He was called a good friend by many and never hesitated to offer help when needed. He will be missed by all.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or to a cause dear to your heart. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view the obituary, please visit www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
“Not Too Shabby”
~ John Hardy
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.