John Richard Larrick
John Richard Larrick, 89, of Strasburg, formerly of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in his residence.
He was born January 11, 1931 in Yellow Springs, WV, the son of Winford and Dorothy Cooper Larrick.
He was married to Virginia Garrison Larrick for over 40 years.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict.
He regularly attended Toms Brook United Methodist Church.
In his younger years, he enjoyed driving race car #16 at the Winchester Speedway. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed boating, fishing, and puzzles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Regina Stanley and her husband Robert of Stephens City, Brenda Wright and her husband Warren of Front Royal; sister, Nancy Butler and her husband Eddie of Clear Brook; six grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
