John Robert Lescalleet "Big John"

John Robert "Big John" Lescalleet, 70, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.
John was born in 1949 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, son of the late George and Marion Lescalleet. He graduated from Penn College of Technology and retired from Vulcan Materials in Elkton, Virginia as a heavy equipment mechanic. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved his dogs, Sadie, Buckshot, Hannah, Molly, and BJ. His "pride and joy" was his Harley Davidson, a 100th anniversary edition. John was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
His wife, Barbara Ann Lescalleet, whom he married on August 6, 1971 in Falls Creek, Pennsylvania, preceded him in death in 2017.
Surviving is a daughter, Carrie N. Baggarly (Boyd); sons, Chad D. Lescalleet (Tara) and John Andrew Lescalleet (Cindy); grandchildren, Ainsley, Hallie, Noah, Jonah Lescalleet, Camrohn and Caoilyn Baggarly; sisters, Georgiann Robbins and Susan Bass (Kenneth); cousin, Richard; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow the gathering at 5 p.m. with Reverend Mr. Guillermo Gonzalez officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Big John's memory to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060-9979 or Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 or ASPCA, 520 8th Avenue, Floor 7, New York, New York 10018 Attn: Linda Tiramani.
