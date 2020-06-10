John Robert Rice, 56, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home.
John was born in 1963, in Williamsburg, Virginia, the son of Charles Edward Rice and Patricia Rice.
John graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1982, and from Hampden-Sydney College in 1986 where he received a B.A. in Economics. He worked for McDonald’s beginning in high school, and for 40 years was dedicated to his work in the Nerangis Management Corporation where he was Vice President of Operations in Winchester, VA.
He married Valerie Gay Bush on May 11, 1991, in Charles Town, WV and they remained a deeply loving couple for 29 years.
Surviving with his wife are his father Charles “Chuck” Rice (Sue Dodge) of Alexandria, VA; mother Pat Rice of Winchester, VA; sons, Daniel Robert Rice of Charlotte, NC, and Dillon John Rice of Strasburg, VA; brothers, Andrew Glenn Rice of San Francisco, CA and Mark Edward Rice (Randi Scheiner) of Binghamton, NY.
John was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester, where he enjoyed working with the youth; he and Gay taught children’s Sunday School for 16 years.
John was a gentle man with a generous heart, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was a devoted father and was especially proud of his sons. He had a playful sense of humor which he shared freely. John was a fantastic cook who found his way easily into people’s hearts through sharing food, laughter, games, and conversation. He enjoyed semi-annual camping weekends by the Shenandoah River with friends from high school, and he had fun golfing with tournament partner Drew.
Due to COVID-19 limitations on the number of people during a gathering, all services with Omps Funeral Home will be private. However, a livestream of John’s memorial service will be available on the Omps Funeral Home website on his obituary page at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday June 13, and for 45 days thereafter.
An open reception for a Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the home of a friend. Those who wish to attend please RSVP to johnricememorial@ gmail.com by 12:00 p.m. on Friday June 12 to receive location information.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youth Group and Christian Education, 26 West Boscawen St., Winchester, VA 22601.
