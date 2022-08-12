John Ronald Cichlar
John Ronald Cichlar, 86 of Winchester VA, formerly of Middle Village, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022.
He was born to the late Johan Cichlar and Magdalen (Jansen) on May 22, 1936, in Chicago, IL. John served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962. After his Navy Service, John used his excellent interpersonal skills to enjoy a long sales career in the textile industry.
John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ellen Cichlar of Brooklyn, his three children, CariAnne Cichlar, Stephen Cichlar and his wife Teri, Philip Cichlar and his wife Lori, step-daughter Christina Sittinger and her husband Tommy, stepson Greg Padgett and his wife Janine, stepson David Padgett and his wife Kathy, and six granddaughters and four grandsons. His parents, Johan and Magdalen, and his sister Elizabeth Dujic predeceased John in death.
To honor his memory, a celebration of life will be held on August 13, 2022, with John’s extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to one of John’s passions, the care of animals in need of adoption at Briggs Animal Adoption Center 3731 Berryville Pike (Route 340 South) Suite 100 Charles Town, WV 2541(https://www.baacs.org
)
