John “Butchy” Payton, 67, of Charles Town, WV passed on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Payton was born November 15, 1952 in Winchester, VA to the late Dorothy Payton and Charles Peyton.
He accompanies his wife Janet Hubbard Payton, who passed in 2011.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Jennifer Fisher and Taneka Payton; three grandchildren, Kierstin Fraley, Zachary Fraley, and Tyrique McDaniel; one great-granddaughter; one brother Charles “Rocky” Payton (Toni), two sisters Gladys “Cissy” Yates (Isaac), Jocelynn “Jackie” Hubbard along with Bertrand Hubbard, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 p.m., with Pastor Lawrence E. Wilson, Jr. officiating.
Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support through this time of loss.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.